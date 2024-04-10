Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shivpal Yadav declares his son Aditya the SP candidate from Budaun

Follow us on Image Source : X and his son Aditya

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party's national general secretary Shivpal Yadav, who is the party's official candidate from the Budaun Lok Sabha seat, declared on Wednesday that his son Aditya Yadav will be contesting from this constituency instead, citing the demand of the people.

Aditya will file his nomination in Navratri

Addressing a meeting, Yadav mentioned that Aditya would be contesting from this seat as per the request of the youth, and he will file his nomination during Navratri. "I am here to appeal for vote. I was named the candidate earlier, but Aditya will be contesting from here on demand of the youths and he will be filing nominations in Navratri" he said.

It is pertinent to mention that for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Dharmendra Yadav was initially announced as the candidate from Badaun but was later replaced by Shivpal Yadav. Dharmendra was then moved to Azamgarh, which was previously represented by Akhilesh Yadav but where he had failed to secure victory in a bypoll held in 2022.

As per the sources said the SP may change Budaun's candidate by replacing the father with his son. It is believed that Akhilesh Yadav may accept his uncle's demand. Aditya Yadav's name may also be announced soon from Budaun.

Badaun Lok Sabha constituency

Badaun was historically a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party (SP) but was captured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 elections. Initially won by the BJP in 1996, the constituency saw Aditya and Akhilesh Yadav's cousin, Dharmendra Yadav, enter Parliament from the seat in 2009. Dharmendra retained the constituency in the following election, amid the pro-Narendra Modi wave across the country. However, he lost to Sanghmitra Maurya in the 2019 elections.

Badaun is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Badaun seat comprises 5 Assembly segments including Gunnaur, Bisauli, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun. The constituency is a general seat. The BJP, the SP are the main parties in the constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya from BJP won the seat with a margin of 18,454 votes. Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya was polled 511,352 votes with a vote share of 47.00 % and defeated Dharmendra Yadav from SP who got 492,898 votes (45.58 %). In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Dharmendra Yadav from SP won the seat and was polled 498,378 votes with a vote share of 48.50%. BJP candidate Vagish Pathak got 332,031 votes (32.31 %) and was the runner-up.Dharmendra Yadav defeated Vagish Pathak by a margin of 166,347 votes.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election

Uttar Pradesh is among the states which will vote in all seven phases of the general elections.

Check phases and constituency-wise polling dates

First phase (April 19): Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit.

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. Second phase (April 26): Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura.

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura. Third phase (May 7): Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly.

Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly. Fourth phase (May 13): Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich.

Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich. Fifth phase (May 20): Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda.

Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj and Gonda. Sixth phase (May 25): Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Basti, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Machhlishahr.

Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Basti, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Machhlishahr. Seventh and final phase (June 1): Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj.

(With PTI inputs)

