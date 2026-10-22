Liquor shops to remain closed in UP for two days due to MLC elections; check dates here

Lucknow:

Liquor lovers in Uttar Pradesh will have to plan ahead as liquor sales and serving will be prohibited across the state on October 23 and 27 in view of the Legislative Council (MLC) elections. As per an official order, all liquor outlets will remain closed on polling and counting days, while bars, clubs, hotels and restaurants serving alcohol will also be prohibited from doing so.

The two dates have been declared dry days to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully and fairly. According to an order issued by District Magistrate Vishakh G., the restrictions have been imposed to facilitate the smooth conduct of the electoral process. Polling for 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats is scheduled for October 23, while counting of votes will take place on October 27.

Check what will remain closed

The restrictions will cover a wide range of establishments dealing in liquor and other intoxicating substances. According to the district administration's order, country liquor shops, foreign liquor outlets, beer shops, model shops and composite liquor shops will remain shut on both dates. Shops selling bhang and toddy will also be required to close for the specified period.

The prohibition extends beyond retail outlets. Bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels where alcoholic beverages are served will not be permitted to serve liquor on October 23 and 27. Canteens operated by the armed forces and paramilitary forces will also fall under the restrictions. The order directs all excise licence holders to ensure that their establishments remain closed on the designated dates.

Violating dry day rules may invite legal action

The district administration has warned that strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the order. This includes selling liquor or keeping establishments open in contravention of the restrictions. The administration has also clarified that liquor traders will not be entitled to compensation for business losses resulting from the mandatory closure. The restrictions are intended to prevent disruptions and help maintain law and order during polling and vote counting for the 11 Legislative Council seats.

UP MLC elections to cover 11 graduate and teacher constituencies

The elections are being held for five Graduate Constituencies and six Teachers' Constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting will be conducted through ballot papers. The five Graduate Constituencies are Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi. The six Teachers' Constituencies are Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad.

Unlike Assembly elections, the MLC polls in these constituencies are restricted to registered and eligible graduates and teachers, as applicable to the respective electoral rolls. This makes the voting process different from general elections, in which all eligible registered voters can participate.

BJP and Samajwadi Party focus on MLC contests

The elections have drawn attention from both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, with leaders from the two parties campaigning for their candidates. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has addressed rallies in support of BJP candidates in several places, including Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Agra, Mirzapur and Bareilly. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with state ministers and BJP MLAs, have also been involved in the campaign. In the previous MLC elections for these 11 seats, the Samajwadi Party won six seats, while the BJP secured five.

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