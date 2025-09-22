Leopard sighting sparks panic in Lucknow, people advised not to venture out at night | Video There was a stir in Lucknow after a leopard was spotted in the city. Authorities have issued alerts, advising residents to avoid going out alone at night.

There was a stir in Lucknow after a leopard was spotted in the Cantonment area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The animal was seen crossing the road early Sunday morning, and a passerby recorded it on a mobile phone. The video quickly went viral on social media.

Forest Department and Cantonment Board teams inspected the area and found leopard footprints. In response, three employees were deployed, and night patrolling was increased.

The Forest Department appealed to residents not to venture out alone at night. It was advised to keep pets in a safe place. Authorities also urged people to inform the control room if they spot the leopard, issuing a vigilance alert.

Woman mauled to death by leopard in UP's Bijnor

Earlier on September 14, a 35-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard while cutting grass in a forest near her village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. Station House Officer of Najibabad, Rahul Singh, said the incident took place in Issopur village, where the woman, Meera, was working with her husband, Mahendra, when the leopard attacked her.

Hearing her cries, her husband and other villagers rushed to the spot, but the leopard fled before they could intervene.

Meera was taken to Samipur hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

