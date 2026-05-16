'Leaked papers for you, darling': Lucknow University professor's obscene call with student viral, arrested

Lucknow:

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s capital, where an assistant professor at Lucknow University has been arrested for allegedly making obscene phone calls to a female student, offering to hear leaked examination papers if she comes over to meet him.

The accused has been identified as Dr Paramjeet Singh, an assistant professor in the Department of Zoology. He has been accused of calling a BSc final year student and engaging in inappropriate and obscene conversations with her.

Obscene audio recordings surface

Audio recordings related to the alleged phone conversations have surfaced in which the accused is heard calling the student "darling" and telling her that he has leaked two question papers of the final examinations, and she needs to meet him personally to get those.

The student is repeatedly heard turning down these requests, stating that she has already studied the whole syllabus for the exam and cannot step out of the home, as she also has to take care of her mother.

To this, the professor again tells her about the leaked papers and that she would have no issues in clearing the exam while persisting her to visit him.

University takes action

The student reportedly submitted both recorded phone calls to the university administration. In one of the recordings, the professor can allegedly be heard discussing leaked examination papers.

Following the complaint, the university administration constituted a committee to investigate the matter. Lucknow University’s Controller of Examinations also lodged a complaint with the police.

What police said

According to police, on May 15, the Controller of Examinations of Lucknow University submitted a written complaint stating that Paramjeet Singh had allegedly engaged in obscene conversations with a university student and offered her undue benefits.

Police further said that the student had provided audio recordings to the university administration in which the accused allegedly discussed leaking university examination papers.

Taking the matter seriously, the university administration formed an inquiry committee. Based on the complaint received from the university, a case was registered at the Hasanganj police station under relevant sections of the law. The investigation will be conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mahanagar.

The police initially detained the accused professor and later formally arrested.

Protests against accused on campus

Meanwhile, students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protests inside the university campus demanding strict action against the assistant professor.

The university administration stated that it is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and that the Internal Complaints Committee will submit its investigation report within 24 hours.

Also read: CBI nabs second mastermind, Pune professor who leaked NEET Biology question paper