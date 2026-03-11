Layer of dense fog engulfs UP's Sitapur, foggy conditions witnessed in Ayodhya, here's why

Lucknow:

A layer of dense fog engulfed Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, reducing visibility and similar foggy conditions were also witnessed in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Notably, a sudden and dense layer of fog has significantly reduced visibility to approximately 100 metres on the morning of Wednesday. This unexpected weather change followed a period of intense heat and has notably impacted morning traffic, forcing vehicles to move at a snail's pace with headlights on to avoid accidents.

Dense fog enveloped the roads, causing significant inconvenience to drivers. With visibility down to just 100 meters, vehicles slowed to a crawl in many places.

People were surprised by this sudden change in weather in Sitapur . For the past few days, the district had been experiencing intense sunlight and heat, but the fog, accompanied by strong winds, completely changed the weather.

Because of the fog-like situation, drivers on highways and major roads had to exercise special caution with many being seen driving slowly with their headlights on. The dense fog made it difficult to see far on the road, raising the risk of accidents. Although traffic remained normal, vehicles appeared to be moving at a very slow pace.

Change in weather is due to western disturbance

foggy conditions witnessed in Ayodhya

As per the Meteorological Department, temperatures have dropped due to strong winds. The district's minimum temperature dropped to around 17 degrees Celsius, adding to the chill. Experts say this sudden change in weather is due to a western disturbance and a shift in wind direction.