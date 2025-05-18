Large cache of fake marksheets, degrees recovered from private university in UP, chairman detained Following the raid at Monad University in Pilkhuwa, university chairman Vijendra Singh Hooda and staff members Kamal Batra, Imran, Gaurav, Mukesh Thakur, N.K. Singhal, Vipul Chaudhary, and Abhishek Pandey were detained, the sources said.

Hapur:

In a shocking incident a large number of fake marksheets and degrees were recovered from a private university in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district. The fraudulent documents were discovered during a raid by a team of the UP Special Task Force on Saturday evening, police sources said on Sunday.

Following the raid at Monad University in Pilkhuwa, university chairman Vijendra Singh Hooda and staff members Kamal Batra, Imran, Gaurav, Mukesh Thakur, N.K. Singhal, Vipul Chaudhary, and Abhishek Pandey were detained, the sources said.

The STF team seized crucial documents, computers, and other items from the university. Upon arriving at the premises, they took the computers and documents into custody, questioned the university's owner and staff, and conducted an investigation that lasted nearly five hours.

In a statement released in Lucknow on Saturday, ADG STF Amitabh Yash said, "In the course of investigation of an application, action was taken by the STF Lucknow Headquarters team at Monad University, Hapur today on May 17. A large number of fake mark sheets, degrees etc. were recovered, in which about a dozen people were detained, which included the university chairperson and main accused Vijendra Singh Hooda," he said.

(With PTI inputs)