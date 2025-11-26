Uttar Pradesh: Five dead as car falls into canal at Dhakherwa Girijapuri highway in Lakhimpur Kheri Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the accident. He has also ordered that the injured receive immediate and proper medical care.

Lakhimpur Kheri:

A devastating road accident occurred on the Dhakherwa-Girijapuri highway in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday (November 26), when a speeding car suddenly went out of control and fell into the Sharda canal. The mishap claimed the lives of five people, while one person sustained injuries.

Incident details and rescue efforts

According to reports, the car was returning from a wedding celebration when the accident happened late Tuesday night. Upon learning of the incident, local police and residents rushed to the spot. Rescue teams, with the help of villagers, pulled the vehicle out of the canal after a strenuous operation. Unfortunately, five passengers were found dead, while the injured individual was taken to CHC Ramia Behrad hospital for treatment.

UP Chief Minister's response

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and ordered appropriate medical care for the injured. He also directed the local administration to expedite relief efforts and ensure all necessary assistance reaches the accident site promptly.

Investigation and aftermath

The police are investigating the cause of the accident, with early indications pointing to high speed and loss of vehicle control near a speed breaker. Authorities continue their efforts to support affected families and maintain road safety awareness to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.