Lady Sub-Inspector taken hostage by miscreants in Lucknow, pressurised to withdraw harassment complaint

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lady SI taken hostage in Lucknow, FIR registered

In a worrying incident, a lady police sub-inspector posted in Lucknow has alleged she was taken hostage from her house and confined in a car by unidentified men. She alleged that she was also threatened. The SI claimed that miscreants pressured her to withdraw a complaint and to make a settlement with a man against whom she had lodged an FIR last month for allegedly harassing her over the phone and extorting money.

Police registers FIR

The incident is reported to have taken place last week. However, the Lucknow Police on Tuesday said that an FIR has been registered in the case under relevant sections at the BBD police station and an investigation is underway.

As per FIR, the case has been registered against Anshuman Pandey and two others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

What did Lady SI say?

SI Tiwari, in her complaint, had said that she was "forcibly taken away" and threatened by unknown individuals on September 13. Tiwari said that around 12.40 pm, a person came to her home in Kumharan Purwa, Juggaur and handed her a document. The person said that it was a notice that required her signature.

"As soon as I stepped outside, the individual snatched my phone and told me that children were waiting in a car and were feverish," SI Tiwari said. SI Tiwari claimed that two men then "forcibly" made her enter a vehicle, which was driven by another person. During the ordeal, the driver of the car asked her to settle the matter with Anshuman Pandey or face consequences.

"They took me towards Satrikh Road and made me sign two documents," Tiwari added. The sub-inspector further claimed she was abandoned near Bhitoli Chauraha.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | BJP councillor shot at by unknown assailants during morning walk in UP's Firozabad, referred to Agra hospital