Kumbh Mela 2025: Mobile app designed for smooth crowd management, better coordination for police

Mahakumbh 2025: The government has set up tent cities being constructed and operated in the Mahakumbh Mela area designed to meet the needs of international tourists, VIPs, and general pilgrims.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mahakumbh Nagar (UP) Published : Dec 19, 2024 19:09 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 19:13 IST
Image Source : MAHAKUMBH (X) UP CM Yogi Adityanath with police officials reviewing preparations of Kumbh Mela.

Mahakumbh 2025: A dedicated mobile app is being developed to address challenges like crowd management and quick response in emergencies faced by police personnel during the MahaKumbh 2025.

The 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Police' app aims to enhance the efficiency, coordination, and responsiveness of the police force during the mega religious event, which is expected to attract crores of visitors, they said.

What are the key features of the app?

  1. With features like real-time communication, incident reporting, and status updates, the app will serve as a centralised platform for seamless coordination among police officers of all ranks.
  2. The app will also provide comprehensive information about the Mela ground, including detailed routes, key landmarks, and contact details of police officers.
  3. Designed with a focus on crowd management, it will also facilitate quick response capabilities in emergencies, the officials said.
  4. This cutting-edge tool will play a pivotal role in ensuring public safety, maintaining law and order, and streamlining emergency response efforts, further solidifying the event's digital transformation, they said.
  5. The app is designed to streamline operations, enhance coordination, and equip police personnel with essential tools for managing the massive Mahakumbh event which will take place from January 13 (Paush Poornima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri) at Prayagraj.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mahakumbh, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, emphasised that the app will be a valuable tool for police personnel stationed at the Mahakumbh Mela.

He said, “It will provide crucial information about various sectors, routes, and key details of the fairgrounds, enabling officers to navigate efficiently. The app will be operational before Mahakumbh begins and will be pre-installed on every policeman's mobile device. The process for selecting an agency to develop the app is currently underway.”

Its integration with the 'Bhashini' app will enable effective interaction with citizens speaking diverse languages, the officials said.

