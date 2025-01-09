Kumbh Mela 2025: Digital 'lost and found' centres set up across Mahakumbh for safety of devotees

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Naga Sadhus of ‘Shri Niranjani Akhara’ take part in a procession towards Sangam ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has established ten advanced digital 'Khoya-Paya Kendras' throughout the Maha Kumbh Mela area to enhance the safety and convenience of millions of devotees. For live updates on the lost and found persons and items, each centres is fitted with 55-inch LED screens connected to a public address system which will display the information on the people.

The centres will also provide essential information on ghat arrangements and routes related to Mahakumbh. Additional Director General (ADG) Zone Bhanu Bhaskar said that to manage the large influx of devotees, every measure is being taken to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

The main model centre located at the western end of the Sangam Return Route will operate with five employees on regular days and nine during the peak bathing festivals to manage the crowd effectively, he added.

How will the Khoya Paya Kendra function:

The centres will digitally record information about lost persons and items, providing informers with computerised receipts for reference, the officer said. Photos and details of missing persons will be displayed on the 55-inch LED screens for easy identification and all centres are connected through a modern communication network, he said.

Bhaskar said information will also be shared via Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to enhance the reach of locating missing persons and lost items. The digital centres will assist in locating missing children, mobile phones, purses, and other belongings, he said.

Additionally, enquiry centres have been set up throughout the fairgrounds to further support pilgrims, the ADG said. All important information related to the Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj city and Mela area will be available at these centres, he said.

The authorities are overseeing the installation of 160,000 tents, 150,000 toilets to be serviced by 15,000 sanitation workers, 1,250-km of pipeline, 67,000 LED lights, 2,000 solar lights, and 300,000 plants to give the area a complete makeover.

