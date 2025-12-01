Khadi Mahotsav in Lucknow records over Rs 3 crore sales, marks 42% growth over last year The Khadi Mahotsav 2025 in Lucknow posted record-breaking sales of Rs 3.20 crore, driven by strong participation from young shoppers and a diverse range of handcrafted products. Artisans from across Uttar Pradesh benefited from increased footfall, making the event a major success.

Lucknow:

The 10-day Khadi Mahotsav 2025 held at the Central Sanskrit University in Uttar Pradesh's Gomtinagar has set a new benchmark with record sales of Rs 3.20 crore. The festival, organised from November 21 to 30 under the theme "From Thread to Heritage", registered nearly 42 per cent growth compared to last year's Rs 2.25 crore sales figure. The final day witnessed the highest rush as visitors crowded the stalls until late evening. Khadi garments, herbal products, jute handicrafts and terracotta items emerged as the top choices among buyers. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna also visited the venue and made purchases.

Event showcases India's handicraft strength

A total of 160 entrepreneurs took part in the event, which included 32 Khadi institutions, 120 Gramodyog stalls, and 8 terracotta units. Artisans from Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki, Gorakhpur, and several other districts said that this year saw not only higher footfall but also greater enthusiasm for buying quality handcrafted products. Artisans such as Prem Kumar from Swarajya Ashram, Satendra Kumar from Gram Seva Sansthan, Abbas Ansari from Muzaffarnagar, Anjali Singh from Jute Artisans, Premchandra from Barabanki, and Professor Nitin Singh of Royal Honey noted that the strong presence of young customers played a significant role in boosting sales this year.

Growing preference for Khadi among people

Throughout the festival, there was consistent participation from youngsters, students, and women. Visitors said that exploring such a wide range of Khadi, local crafts, and natural products under one roof was both fascinating and trustworthy. Many expressed that the event offered an engaging shopping experience with authentic and eco-friendly choices. During the concluding ceremony, the Board's Chief Executive Officer, Shishir, thanked the entrepreneurs and the organising team. He said that Khadi is no longer just a clothing option. It has now become a shared identity that reflects both cultural heritage and the preferences of modern consumers.