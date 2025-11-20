Khadi Mahotsav 2025 to be organised from November 21 in Lucknow The Khadi Mahotsav 2025 will be inaugurated by Rakesh Sachan, Minister for Khadi and Villages Industries, Government of Uttar Pradesh. In the exhibition, more than 160 entrepreneurs from different part of the state will exhibit and sell their products.

A 10-day Khadi Mahotsav will be organised at the Central Sanskrit University (CSU) in Gomti Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow from November 21 (Friday). The Khadi Mahotsav aims to provide a stage to local entrepreneurs and artists to exhibit and sell their products.

It will be inaugurated by Rakesh Sachan, Minister for Khadi and Villages Industries, Government of Uttar Pradesh. In the exhibition, more than 160 entrepreneurs from different part of the state will exhibit and sell their products.

The Khadi Mahotsav 2025 will also feature Saharanpur’s carved furniture, Bhadohi carpets, Amroha’s gamchha and sadri, Sitapur dris and towels, Varanasi silk sarees, Pratapgarh’s amla products, Lucknow’s royal honey, pottery items, Bikaneri papad, leather goods, traditional jackets, textiles, and many other indigenous industry-based products.

On this occasion, some of the state entrepreneurs and artists will also be honoured. Five selected beneficiaries will be given dona-making machines, popcorn machines, and honey boxes. In addition to this, four others will receive electric potter’s wheels and one will be given a pug mill. This initiative will provide better resources, modern equipment, and growth opportunities to rural enterprises in the state.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, Khadi Mahotsav 2025 is not only a medium to encourage rural industries but also an important step towards promoting indigenous products, giving recognition to artisans, and strengthening the local economy. This event will pave the way for innovation, business expansion, and new opportunities for entrepreneurs in the state.