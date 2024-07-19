Keshav Prasad Maurya responds to Akhilesh Yadav’s 'monsoon offer', says 'SP is a sinking ship'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has dismissed Akhilesh Yadav's proposal to bring 100 MLAs and form a government. Maurya, in a pointed reply, stated, "The public and workers will wrap up the Monsoon Offer in 2027. It's a sinking ship and an ending party whose present and future are in danger. He can dream, but it won't come true. In 2027, we will repeat 2017 and form a BJP government again."

Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Monsoon Offer’

In a recent tweet, Akhilesh Yadav proposed to bring 100 MLAs to support Keshav Prasad Maurya in forming a government. This proposal comes amid growing tensions within the BJP ranks in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav's remarks aimed to capitalize on the perceived rift between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy, Maurya.

Mahan Dal’s Keshav Dev Maurya joins the fray

Keshav Dev Maurya, leader of Mahan Dal, also criticised Keshav Prasad Maurya, stating that the BJP only places backwards and Dalit leaders in prominent positions if they accept subservience. Keshav Dev Maurya had previously allied with the BJP after breaking ties with the Samajwadi Party but appears to be softening his stance towards Akhilesh Yadav.

Political realignments ahead of elections

The exchange highlights the shifting political alliances and the strategic posturing ahead of the next elections. The recent comments by Keshav Dev Maurya indicate potential realignments as parties gear up for the upcoming electoral battles.

Background

During the Lok Sabha elections, Mahan Dal demanded seats within the INDIA alliance, which Akhilesh Yadav refused, leading to a split and Mahan Dal's support for BJP. However, recent statements suggest a possible thawing of relations between Mahan Dal and Samajwadi Party.

Yadav’s Tweet and its implications

Akhilesh Yadav's tweet came as a jibe at the perceived discord between Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya, proposing a ‘Monsoon Offer’ to bring 100 MLAs to form a government. The political manoeuvring highlighted the ongoing power play within Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.