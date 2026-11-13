Keshav Prasad Maurya reacts to Owaisi-Chandrashekhar alliance ahead of UP polls, says '100 mein 60 hamara hai'

The announcement of a new political alliance between Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad has added another dimension to the political contest ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The two leaders have joined hands under the banner of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', with Chandrashekhar being projected as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate. The move has also drawn attention to the possibility of a division in Muslim votes, a section of the electorate considered important for the Samajwadi Party.

Amid the political reactions, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took a swipe at the new alliance and the wider Opposition. He said that even if all Opposition parties joined hands against the BJP, the ruling party would retain its advantage. "100 mein 60 hamara hai. 40 mein bantwara hai. Bantware mein bhi hamara hai. Phir kamal khilega, phir BJP sarkar banegi," Maurya said. This translates to: "Out of 100, 60 are ours. The remaining 40 are divided among others, and even in that division, we have a share. The lotus will bloom again, and the BJP will form the government once more."

Chandrashekhar and Owaisi announce Samajik Parivartan Morcha

For the 2027 Assembly elections, Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have announced an alliance called the Samajik Parivartan Morcha. Chandrashekhar has been named as its chief ministerial candidate.

Projecting the alliance as a platform for marginalised communities, Chandrashekhar said the front would provide another powerful voice to those who have faced exploitation and discrimination. He described it as a platform for the "exploited, helpless, suffering and oppressed".

Owaisi says real change will come with Chandrashekhar as CM

Owaisi said the two parties would work together to make the alliance successful and ensure that its efforts benefit the people of Uttar Pradesh. He also expressed confidence in Chandrashekhar's leadership, saying, "The real change will come only after Chandrashekhar Azad becomes the Chief Minister." Owaisi added that the alliance would work towards fulfilling all its promises.

Akhilesh welcomes new alliance, says Opposition could benefit

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the formation of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', saying the new alliance could strengthen the Opposition's position in Uttar Pradesh. He also claimed that the front could lead to a further 2 to 3 per cent decline in the BJP's vote share. However, he stressed that the need of the hour was not just social change but political change as well.

'Vote-contracting system' must end, says Akhilesh

Taking a broader dig at political alliances, Akhilesh said voters understood the intentions of those who relied on statements and rhetoric merely to create political excitement. He argued that such fronts could strengthen democracy if their purpose was genuinely to work for the welfare of their communities, rather than serve someone else's hidden agenda.

He also cautioned against becoming a political pawn, saying voters could even ensure that candidates lost their security deposits. Akhilesh expressed hope that the practice of claiming to represent or control particular vote banks would come to an end, and that every political leader would work sincerely for the interests of their own community.

He said the era of the 'vote-contracting system' in politics should end, with leaders focusing on the genuine welfare of the people they claim to represent.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

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