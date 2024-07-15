Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement at UP BJP meeting: 'Party organisation is bigger than govt...'

Follow us on Image Source : X/KPMAURYA1 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keshav Prasad Maurya stressed the primacy of the party organisation over the government. During a one-day state working committee meeting of the BJP, he emphasised that the party's structure and its cadre will always hold greater importance than the government. Maurya said all ministers, MLAs, and public representatives, should respect party workers and ensure their dignity is upheld.

In his speech, Maurya reflected on the recent Lok Sabha poll results, acknowledging that they fell short of the party's expectations. He attributed these electoral setbacks to the "lies and deception" propagated by the Opposition.

'BJP worker first, Deputy Chief Minister later'

It should be noted here that the BJP conducted an in-depth analysis in Lucknow regarding the party's performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, and attempted to identify every key point related to the outcome. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the gathering, but the statement by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has made headlines. Maurya stated in the meeting that he considers himself a BJP worker first then the Deputy Chief Minister. He emphasized that the organisation has always been, is, and will remain supreme.

What did Maurya say?

"Whatever events unfold, they are crafted by the Creator Himself... The punishment given today may turn into a reward tomorrow... Strong support is certain for one's true thoughts... The diligent worker is unaffected by either victory or defeat...The worker is my pride and my honour," Maurya wrote on X in Hindi. He said that the time has come to answer the opposition which has become a "machine of lies". "Even if the SP, BSP and the Congress unite in 2027, we have to cross the target of 300 (out of 403 seats) on our strength. Whatever is lacking in 2024, we will prove our strength by forming a BJP government with a huge majority in 2027," Maurya added.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh, down from 62 it clinched in 2019. The Congress won six seats, while its I.N.D.I.A bloc ally Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 37 seats out of 80.

