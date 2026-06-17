Is SP heading for major turmoil? Keshav Maurya claims 25-26 MPs on verge of breaking away from party

Kanpur:

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), its chief Akhilesh Yadav and the opposition during his visit to Kanpur on Wednesday. Confident about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) prospects in the state, Maurya claimed that the party would return to power for a third consecutive term in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and asserted that the Samajwadi Party's political future was headed towards decline. Addressing the media, Maurya alleged that the opposition party's support base was steadily shrinking and predicted a disappointing electoral performance for SP in the next Assembly polls.

Akhilesh's 'cycle' will not reach power

Taking a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister said the Samajwadi Party would face a difficult political battle in 2027. "Just as certain political parties have weakened in West Bengal, the Samajwadi Party will face a similar situation in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. Akhilesh Yadav's cycle will no longer reach the corridors of power and will remain confined to Saifai," Maurya remarked. His comments come at a time when political parties have begun intensifying preparations for the next Assembly election in the state.

'Several SP MPs are ready to leave the party'

Making a startling claim about the internal situation within the Samajwadi Party, Maurya alleged that several leaders and MPs were unhappy with the party's current leadership. "The situation inside the Samajwadi Party is not normal. Many leaders and MPs are dissatisfied. Around 25 to 26 SP MPs are in a position to break away from the party. However, the BJP is not engaged in any politics of engineering defections," he claimed. Maurya further said that internal differences within the opposition party would become more visible as the election season approaches.

Maurya responds to Ram Temple corruption allegations

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed allegations related to corruption in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and concerns regarding donations received by the temple trust. Rejecting allegations of wrongdoing, Maurya said there had been no corruption in the construction of the temple. He acknowledged that complaints related to donation boxes had been received and were currently under investigation. "If anyone has misused money donated in the name of Lord Ram, every single rupee will be recovered. The investigation will be completely impartial and strict action will be taken against those found guilty," he said.

BJP versus caste-based politics

Commenting on Akhilesh Yadav's reported strategy of organising Brahmin outreach programmes across Uttar Pradesh, Maurya said public trust could not be won through conferences alone. "The Samajwadi Party may organise Brahmin conferences, Thakur conferences or meetings for any other community, but the people of Uttar Pradesh have moved beyond caste politics. They want development, good governance and law and order," he said. He added that while the BJP believes in uniting society, opposition parties attempt to divide communities for political gain.

BJP confident of public support

Expressing confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, Maurya said the party continues to enjoy public support due to its focus on development, governance and law and order. According to him, opposition parties are attempting to create confusion because they lack substantial issues to raise against the government.

(Inputs from Anurag Shrivastava)

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