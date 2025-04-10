Karni Sena to celebrate Rana Sanga Jayanti on April 12 in Agra, security beefed up across city Agra Police tightened security in the city as Karni Sena plans to celebrate Rana Sanga Jayanti on April 12.

Security has been beefed up across Agra as Karni Sena plans to celebrate Rana Sanga's birth anniversary on April 12 in the city. The Agra Police have tightened security in the city. On Thursday, the members of Karni Sena and Kshatriya Samaj performed Bhoomi Pujan in Rami Garhivillage.

Along with this, the work on setting up tents is also going on. It is believed that about 3 lakh people will take part in the program of Karni Sena. The police has given permission for the event under the banner of Sanatan Hindu Mahasabha. However, the police are on alert about any evantuality during the event. In view of this event, the police have prepared a 3-layer security plan.

In view of this event, over 1200 helmets and 1000 sticks have also been ordered by Agra Police. Moreover, police also issued alert at the houses of people who made inflammatory statements on social media on Rana Sanga.