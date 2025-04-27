Karni Sena members attack Ramjilal Suman's convoy in Aligarh over controversial remarks on Rana Sanga | Video A large number of Karni Sena members had gathered at the location, and the tyres thrown caused the vehicles in the convoy to collide with each other.

Aligarh:

In a significant incident in Aligarh, Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) Ramjilal Suman's convoy was attacked by members of the Karni Sena and Kshatriya Mahasabha. The attackers threw tyres at the vehicles in Suman's convoy, leading to a collision between the cars.

What happened?

The attack took place near the Gabhana Toll Plaza, where a large gathering of Karni Sena officials had assembled. They threw tyres at the vehicles in Ramjilal Suman's convoy, causing the vehicles to crash into each other. The attack appears to be a result of the controversial remarks made by Ramjilal Suman regarding Rana Sanga, which had sparked anger among the Karni Sena.

The controversial statement

On March 21, 2025, during a speech in the Rajya Sabha, Ramjilal Suman made a controversial statement about Rana Sanga, a Rajput king, claiming that he had invited Babur to India. Suman stated, "The BJP's rhetoric is that Muslims have Babur's DNA, but what about Hindus? Who brought Babur to India? It was Rana Sanga who brought Babur here to defeat Ibrahim Lodi." He referred to Rana Sanga as a "traitor" for allegedly inviting Babur, which led to widespread anger, particularly among Karni Sena members.

Karni Sena considers this statement an insult to Rana Sanga, and as a result, the group has demanded an apology from Suman. The tension reached its peak when, on March 26, 2025, Karni Sena activists attacked Suman’s residence in Agra, leading to vandalism and violence.

Political reactions

The incident has drawn political reactions, with Shyamlal Pal, the state president of the Samajwadi Party, strongly condemning the attack on Ramjilal Suman’s convoy. He has called for an apology from the Karni Sena and the state government for the violence.

The situation continues to escalate, with tensions between various factions in the state growing over the controversial remarks made by the MP. Authorities are investigating the attack, and security measures have been heightened in the region to prevent further violence.