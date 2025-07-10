Kanwar Yatra traffic advisory: Avoid these roads in Noida till July 25, check route diversions Noida traffic advisory: Police said the route changes will apply to vehicles coming towards Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, and Moradabad. However, ambulances, other essential goods vehicles, and government transport are exempt from the restrictions.

Noida:

Keeping in view the upcoming Kanwar Yatra during the holy month of Shravan, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Traffic Police imposed traffic restrictions and announced traffic diversions for heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles. In an order, the local police said the route diversions will be in effect from 10 PM on July 11 till July 25 to ease traffic flow and ensure the safety of pilgrims.

DCP Traffic Lakhan Singh Yadav stated that the route changes will apply to vehicles coming towards Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, and Moradabad. But ambulances and other essential goods vehicles, and government transport are exempted from the restrictions.

Kanwar Yatra traffic advisory: Check Noida route diversions

As per the traffci advisory, the goods vehicles from Chilla Red Light will heading towards Ghaziabad, Hapur, or Moradabad must use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Other vehicles coming via DND Flyway, Delhi-Badarpur Border, or Okhla Barrage must take the similar route diversion.

Other heavy vehicles coming from areas like NIB, Model Town, Chhijarsi, and Taj Highway will also be redirected to the Eastern Peripheral.

Light motor vehicles using the MP-01 elevated road will also shift to the same expressway.

Kanwar Yatra traffic advisory: Check Greater Noida route diversions

Vehicles coming from Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Sikandrabad via NH-91 Dadri towards Delhi must take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Other heavy vehicles coming from Pari Chowk to Delhi will be diverted via Sirsa roundabout.

Commuters must note that the road from Chilla Red Light to Pakshi Vihar Gate will remain completely closed to vehicles.