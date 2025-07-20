Kanwar Yatra: Speeding ambulance hits Kanwariyas in Ghaziabad; 2 dead and 3 injured A speeding ambulance in Ghaziabad fatally struck two Kanwar pilgrims and injured three others, prompting a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Ghaziabad:

A shocking incident has come to light from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a speeding ambulance ran over several Kanwar pilgrims, resulting in two fatalities and three serious injuries. The incident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut highway near Kadraabad, as the pilgrims were heading towards Haridwar to collect water from the Ganges for the annual Kanwar Yatra.

The accident

According to reports, the tragic accident took place around 11:45 PM when the ambulance, travelling at high speed, collided with a scooter and a motorcycle carrying several individuals. The collision was so forceful that the motorcycle riders were thrown onto the road, causing immediate fatalities. Two of the Kanwar pilgrims died on the spot, and three others sustained critical injuries. The injured were rushed to Life Hospital in Modinagar and Subharti Hospital in Meerut, where they are undergoing treatment.

At the time of the incident, the victims were en route to Haridwar to participate in the Kanwar Yatra, a significant religious pilgrimage. The two deceased individuals have yet to be identified.

The Ambulance's Ownership

The ambulance involved in the accident belongs to Life Hospital in Modinagar. Notably, the hospital is run by Devendra Siviach, the husband of BJP MLA Dr. Manju Siviach. As news of the accident spread, senior police officials from the Modinagar police station, including ACP Gyan Prakash Rai and Station House Officer Naresh Sharma, arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

Police Action and Investigation

The police have seized the ambulance and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. DCP Dehat Surendra Nath Tiwari confirmed the incident, stating, "The ambulance collided with a motorcycle and scooter carrying five Kanwar pilgrims. Two have died, and the remaining three have been admitted to local hospitals. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased."

The police have urged the public to avoid speculating on the incident's circumstances until the investigation is complete. Further inquiries are ongoing to determine whether the accident was due to negligence or a technical malfunction.

Impact on the Local Community

This tragic accident has left the local community in shock, especially among the Kanwar pilgrims who traditionally undertake the sacred journey during the monsoon season. The incident also raises concerns about road safety, particularly during religious festivals when large numbers of people are on the roads.

As the investigation continues, authorities have promised to ensure justice for the victims and have urged the public to remain calm and await official updates.

(Inputs from Zubair Akhtar)