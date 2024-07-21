Kanwar Yatra: Delhi-Meerut Expressway to be closed tomorrow for heavy vehicles | Check traffic advisory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kanwariya during their pilgrimage in the holy month of Shravan.

Kanwar Yatra 2024: As part of the annual Kanwar Yatra preparation, the Uttar Pradesh police has announced that the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be closed during the Kanwar Yatra and the traffic will be diverted to other routes. As per reports, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be off-limits for heavy vehicles due to the kanwar yatra from July 22 (Monday). The traffic police will extend the restriction to all vehicles, including private cars, from July 29. This diversion will remain in place until 8:00 pm on August 5.

Kanwar Yatra Route Diversions

The annual kanwar yatra sees pilgrims from Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad traveling on the DME to Haridwar, returning with Ganga water for the Dudheswar Nath temple in Ghaziabad. Piyush Singh, ADCP (traffic), announced, "No truck, bus, or any other heavy vehicle will be allowed on the DME from July 22."

Vehicles coming from Delhi (Tulsi Niketan, Seemapuri, and Anand Vihar borders) towards Ghaziabad will be rerouted via Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg to UP Gate and then along NH-9. Vehicles headed to places such as Haridwar, Amroha, Moradabad, and Lucknow will travel through UP Gate, NH-9, Dasna Intersection, and then take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Vehicles coming from Delhi and Hapur towards Ghaziabad city via Atmaram Steel Tiraha will also be restricted and must use NH-9 instead.

Restrictions on Loni Border

"The movement of vehicles from the Loni border will be completely restricted. Vehicles going from Santosh Medical Cut (NH-9) towards Meerut Tiraha will be stopped as well. The entry of heavy vehicles from Gaur Green, Khoda, Kalapatthar, Sector 62, Chhijarasi, and Kanavani to Indirapuram via NH-9 will also be diverted," Singh said.

For those coming from Hapur via Bhojpur towards Modinagar, new routes will be designated. Entry of trucks on Gangnahar Patri Kanwad road, Pipeline road, NH-34 (formerly NH-58), and DME will be restricted. Additionally, vehicles from Vasundhara flyover heading towards Mohannagar will be stopped.No Camps at NH-9 or DMENo pilgrim groups will be allowed to set up camps along NH-9 or DME. "Such camps will be allowed only on traditional routes and not on main roads. Such permissions are given by police," Singh noted.

A senior police officer mentioned receiving 214 applications for setting up kanwar camps, out of which 116 have been approved so far.

