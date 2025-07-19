Kanwar Yatra: Clash erupts between Kanwariyas and 'namazis' over DJ music in Prayagraj A clash erupted between Kanwariyas and the Muslim community in Mauaima, Prayagraj, over loud DJ music during Friday prayers amid the Kanwar Yatra, prompting police intervention to restore peace.

Prayagraj:

A tense situation unfolded in the Sarai Khwaja area of Mauaima in Prayagraj district after a clash broke out between Kanwariyas (devotees participating in the annual Kanwar Yatra) and members of the Muslim community during Friday prayers. The conflict reportedly arose over the playing of DJ music during the religious procession.

According to initial reports, the Kanwar Yatra procession was moving through the Sarai Khwaja locality with loud DJ music when Friday (Jumu'ah) prayers were being offered at a nearby mosque. Members of the Muslim community objected to the loud music during the prayer time, leading to a heated exchange between the two groups.

The argument quickly escalated, resulting in a physical altercation. Kanwariyas alleged that they were manhandled and forced to shut off the DJ system. Upon receiving information, local police rushed to the spot and managed to de-escalate the situation, ensuring the Kanwariyas continued their yatra peacefully.

Authorities have since taken action, detaining three individuals from the Muslim community in connection with the incident. A case has also been registered against 65 individuals, including 15 named persons, for their alleged involvement in the clash.

Speaking to the media, police officials confirmed that the matter is under investigation. "We responded quickly to prevent further escalation and have taken necessary legal steps. Our priority is to maintain communal harmony and ensure such incidents do not recur," said a senior police officer.

An additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace and prevent any further disturbances. Both communities have been urged to cooperate with authorities and refrain from actions that could incite further tensions.

The incident comes during the holy month of Shravan, when Kanwar Yatra activity peaks, often coinciding with Friday prayers, which can sometimes lead to disputes in communally sensitive areas. Local administration has appealed for calm and mutual respect between communities.

About Kanwar Yatra

The Kanwar Yatra is a significant Hindu pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed mainly during the holy month of Shravan (July-August). Devotees, known as Kanwariyas, carry sacred water from the Ganges River to offer at Shiva temples, undertaking a journey that often spans hundreds of kilometers. The festival attracts millions of participants across northern India, with large processions marked by devotional songs, dancing, and in some areas, loud music such as DJs or speakers.

Kanwar Yatra is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is considered an important spiritual activity for devotees seeking blessings.