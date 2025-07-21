Kanwar yatra 2025: VHP launches protest after meat found on pilgrimage route in UP's Firozabad SP City said that the garbage has been removed and the road has been cleaned. He said someone has done mischief and he is being searched with the help of CCTV.

Firozabad:

An unrest erupted in UP’s Firozabad on Monday after some unknown miscreants threw pieces of meat, allegedly aimed at Kanwariyas passing through the route. As per the media reports, the act was deliberately done to create disturbance and communal troubles. Looking at the pieces of meat scattered on the road, people standing on the road got angry and fuelled a protest. Workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations also gathered at the spot.

After getting the information about the act, the police swung into action and got the site cleaned. After this flower petals were showered on Kanwariyas.

SP City also reached the spot and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the miscreants. The CCTV cameras in the area are also being scanned.

A large number of devotees pass through Kotla Chungi crossing with Kavad from Bamba crossing, Kakrau Kothi. People got over the incident of throwing pieces of meat from the flyover in the night. However, it did not fall on any Kanwariya.

VHP stage protest

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Metropolitan President Rajiv Sharma, Vinesh Sharma and other Hindu organisations' workers gathered at the spot. Rajiv Sharma claimed that the act was done deliberately. He also urged the police to order the closure of meat shops from Saturday to Monday.

On receiving the information of the ruckus, SP Ravi Shankar Prasad, CO Arun Kumar Chaurasia, Inspector Sanjal Pandey and police from nearby police stations reached the incident site. Somehow, people were pacified. Also, the place was sanctified by sprinkling water. After this, flowers were showered on the Kanwariyas.

Kanwariyas felicitated on route

The administration, police and other groups have been welcoming Kanwariya by showering petals on them. UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday took stock of preparations made for the Kanwar Yatra in Ghaziabad and Meerut. He also conducted an aerial survey. CM Yogi also showers flower petals on devotees in Meerut.