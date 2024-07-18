Kanwar Yatra 2024: Muzaffarnagar Police issues fresh advisory on displaying eatery owners' names

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Kanwariya during their pilgrimage in the holy month of Shravan.

Kanwar Yatra 2024: After a row erupted over eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar being asked to display their owners' names, Muzaffarnagar Police today (July 18) said that the police have urged all the eateries to voluntarily display the names of their owners and employees, adding that the intention of this order is not to create any kind of religious discrimination but only to facilitate the devotees.

"During the Shravan month Kanwar Yatra, a large number of Kanwariyas from neighbouring states, via Western Uttar Pradesh, collect water from Haridwar and pass through Muzaffarnagar district. During the holy month of Shravan, many people, especially Kanwariyas, abstain from certain food items in their diet," the Muzaffarnagar police stated.

Do not want to create religious discrimination

"In the past, such instances have come to light where some shopkeepers selling all types of food items on Kanwar Marg named their shops in such a way that it created confusion among the Kanwariyas and created a law and order situation. To prevent such a recurrence and in view of the faith of the devotees, hotels, dhabas and shopkeepers selling food items on Kanwar Marg have been requested to voluntarily display the names of their owners and employees. The intention of this order is not to create any kind of religious discrimination but only to facilitate the devotees passing through Muzaffarnagar district, counter allegations and save the law and order situation. This system has been prevalent in the past, too," it added.

Asaduddin Owaisi slams UP govt

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday (July 17) and likened the significant move to apartheid in South Africa and judenboycott in Hitler's Germany.

"As per the order of the Uttar Pradesh Police, now every food shop or cart owner will have to put his name on the board so that no Kanwadia buys anything from a Muslim shop by mistake. This was called Apartheid in South Africa and in Hitler's Germany, it was called 'Judenboycott'," Owaisi posted on X.

Owaisi shared the video of Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzzaffarnagar, Abhishek Singh on X, in which SSP said, "Preparations have begun for the kanwar yatra. In the area under our jurisdiction, which is around 240 km, all eateries, hotels, dhabas, and thelas (roadside carts) have been instructed to display the names of their proprietors or those running the shop. This is being done to ensure that there's no confusion among the kanwarias and no allegations are raised in the future, leading to a law and order situation. Everyone is following this of their own free will."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews Kanwar Yatra preparations

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the holy Kanwar Yatra, which begins on July 22 (Monday), and provided necessary guidelines. The meeting was attended by ministers of water, power, urban development, and energy, along with the PWD minister and state ministers.

