UP: Missing woman's buried body found near DM residence after 4 months, gym trainer arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday (October 26) reported that they have arrested a gym trainer in connection with the murder of a woman who had been missing for the past four months. According to the information released, the incident occurred on June 24; however, the accused, identified as Vimal Soni, a gym trainer in the Green Park area, was arrested on Saturday after a brief chase.

Police stated that prima facie evidence suggests the victim was reportedly upset over the accused’s upcoming marriage, which allegedly led to the crime. The accused had buried the woman’s body near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow.

"The incident occurred on June 24. The victim used to go to the accused's gym for training. She was allegedly displeased over the man’s wedding being finalized and had a heated argument with the accused," said DCP East, Shravan Kumar Singh.

"On the day of the incident, the victim came to the gym after a gap of around 20 days. However, a huge argument broke out between the two inside the car during a conversation. He then punched her in the neck, causing her to faint. He subsequently murdered her and buried her here," he added.

The top police official also mentioned that a pit had been dug to dispose of the victim's body. "He tried to mislead the investigation, but after a stern interrogation, the accused revealed the truth," the official remarked.

It is worth noting that the accused was apprehended after a thorough chase by the police. Since he was not using a mobile phone, it became difficult to trace him. Further details are awaited as the police continue to probe all possible angles in the case.