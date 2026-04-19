Kanpur horror: Father kills twin daughters, police probe mental health angle

New Delhi:

A Kanpur man allegedly killed his 11-year-old twin daughters inside his apartment. The crime took place in the early hours at Trimoorti Apartment in the Kidwai Nagar area. Police said they received a call around 4:30 am and rushed to the spot, where the two girls were found dead inside the house. The accused, identified as Shashi Ranjan Mishra, was present at the scene and was immediately taken into custody.

Children attacked while asleep

According to preliminary investigation, the girls were attacked while they were asleep. Police suspect that the accused had mixed sleeping pills in their food before carrying out the brutal act. Officials said the children were found lying in a pool of blood, and evidence suggests the attack was carried out using a sharp weapon.

The weapon has since been recovered, and forensic teams have collected samples from the scene. Police confirmed that the accused himself informed authorities about the incident. He has since been detained and is being questioned.

Senior officers said initial findings point towards mental distress, but the exact motive is still under investigation. CCTV footage from inside the house is also being examined to understand the sequence of events.

Wife demands strict punishment

The accused’s wife, Reshma, who was present in the house at the time, is said to be in deep shock. In her statement, she demanded the harshest punishment for her husband, saying he “does not deserve to live” after what he has done.

She told police that her husband had been mentally disturbed for some time, especially after his mother’s death, and had often spoken about harming himself and the children.

According to the wife, the couple had been married since 2014 and initially had a stable relationship. However, she alleged that over time, her husband became aggressive, often consumed alcohol, and showed signs of extreme suspicion.

She also claimed he had installed CCTV cameras throughout the house and restricted access to certain areas, raising concerns about his behavior in recent months. Police officials say they are looking into multiple angles, including mental health issues, possible depression, and financial stress. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The bodies of the children have been sent for post-mortem, and authorities are working to piece together the exact timeline of events.