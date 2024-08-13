Kannauj rape case: Crime and association with criminals is the 'DNA' of SP, alleges Sudhanshu Trivedi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday came down heavily on the Congress, SP and the INDIA bloc after Nawab Singh Yadav was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl in Uattra Pradesh. The incident led to a political row, with the BJP hitting out at the Samajwadi Party with the claim that the accused has once been a close affiliate of senior party leader Dimple Yadav, when she was the Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj. The SP, however, has distanced itself from the row, saying the accused, Nawab Singh Yadav, is no longer a party worker.

During a press conference, Sudhanshu Trivedi said that not only was there the arrogance and disorderliness in the conduct of the INDIA bloc members, now the country is also witnessing the crimes of the people associated with them and the protection by the people of the alliance.

When 2 rape victims committed suicide because justice not served to them in UP, a Samajwadi leader gave an insensitive statement where he said that 'Boys make mistakes'... Since the power of the '2 boys of UP' has increased, the courage of criminals has also increased... Crime and criminals should not be judged on the basis of religion, ideology or political party. They should be seen as criminals only. 'Apradh or Apradhiyon ka Sahaj Sath' (Crime and Companionship with Criminals) have been in the DNA of the Samajwadi Party... It is enough to describe the political DNA of the Samajwadi Party," he said.

He went on to say that politics is being done on the rape of a minor in Ayodhya and the insensitivity towards crime is a bigger issue here.

He also slammed the Samajwadi Party and said the at the DNA of the party is crime and association with criminals.

He also came down heavily on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and questioned their silence on these issues.

Earlier, Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said that at around 1.30 am, a call was received at the UP 112 service in which the girl alleged that she was undressed and rape attempt was made at her.

Police said the girl, along with her aunt, had gone to meet the accused, who had called them on the pretext of securing a job for her.

In her complaint, the girl said Yadav tried to force himself on her when her aunt had gone to the bathroom. But once she came back and saw Yadav in his inner-wears, they immediately called 112, according to the police.

Taking cognisance of the call, the local police and PRV teams immediately reached the spot. The girl was rescued and the accused, who was in an objectionable condition, taken into custody," SP Anand said.

“On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. The accused has been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway," he told reporters.