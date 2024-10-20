NDA is 'Narendra Damodar Das ka Anushasan': Kanchi Shankaracharya after Varanasi eye hospital inauguration

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Kanchi Kamakoti Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal and others during the inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi.

PM Modi Varanasi visit: Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kama Koti Peetha Sri Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati Swami on Sunday (October 20) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that it is a blessing from God to have good leaders like him.

Addressing a function after the inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi, Shankaracharya said, "Our nation is making great strides and a key factor behind this progress is strong leadership. Praising It is a blessing from God to have good leaders like PM Modi amongst us and that ⁠God is getting various great works done through PM Modi."

The eye hospital was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, who was present at the function.

NDA is 'Narendra Damodar Das ka Anushasan'

He coined an acronym for the governance of the NDA government, 'Narendra Damodardas ka Anushashan', a model of governance that is focused on the safety, convenience, and well-being of the citizens.

The Shankaracharya started his address in Sanskrit and said, "Today is an opportunity to see Netra Utsav and this is an important occasion of service. It started in Coimbatore and now the 17th hospital is starting. There are two hospitals in UP in Kanpur and Varanasi."

NDA govt works for citizens with compassion

The Shankaracharya said that PM Modi understands the challenges being faced by a common man and therefore he works towards eliminating them. "The NDA government works for citizens with compassion and cited the example of Covid, where the government didn’t let any citizen sleep hungry and fed everyone in reference to Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana," he said.

He said that the NDA government is a role model for governance across the world which other countries can emulate. With rising status and a bright future, India would give a fillip to global peace and India’s prosperity will contribute to global prosperity, he said.

Sankaracharya added that along with the infrastructural development of the country, the government is also focused on cultural rejuvenation, citing examples of work done in Somnath and Kedarnath.

The Shankaracharya also praised the recent assembly elections in Kashmir and said that he had a long acquaintance with PM Modi.

