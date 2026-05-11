'Johnny Johnny Yes Papa' under scrutiny; UP Minister questions moral messaging in nursery rhymes

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay has sparked a debate after raising objections to certain English nursery rhymes taught in preschools, saying they may be affecting children’s cultural values and moral development.

Speaking at a Shikshamitra felicitation event in Kanpur, Upadhyay specifically referred to widely known rhymes such as “Johnny Johnny Yes Papa” and “Rain Rain Go Away”. He argued that such songs, while seemingly harmless, may be sending unintended behavioural messages to young children.

According to him, “Johnny Johnny Yes Papa” can be interpreted as normalising dishonesty, while the interaction in the rhyme could be seen as subtly encouraging children to mislead elders. He also questioned the message conveyed through lines like “Open your mouth, ha ha ha”, suggesting it may not align with traditional values of respect towards parents and elders.

Education must build values, says Minister

Upadhyay stressed that his objection is not directed against the English language or English rhymes in general, but rather the underlying messages they may convey.

“Education should instill values. Education without culture and morals cannot be respected because it does not contribute to nation-building or the development of future generations,” he said.

He further added that children’s formative years are highly impressionable, and even casual content can shape long-term behavioural patterns. Emphasising Indian cultural ideals, he pointed to values such as truthfulness and respect for elders as essential lessons that education should reinforce.

Minister writes to Union Education Minister

Upadhyay also stated that in several instances where he has raised such concerns, schools and teachers have responded positively. According to him, educators have acknowledged that they had not previously examined the deeper implications of certain teaching materials.

He further mentioned that some institutions have indicated willingness to review and adjust their content in light of such feedback.

The minister has also reportedly written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urging a review of certain nursery rhymes included in early education curricula.