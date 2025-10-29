Jewar Airport inauguration: Why is it being seen as a big win for the Yogi govt? Explained The inauguration of Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) in Uttar Pradesh is being hailed as a big win for the Yogi Adityanath government. The airport's strategic location along the Yamuna Expressway and planned connectivity through metro and expressways.

Greater Noida:

The much-anticipated inauguration of the Noida International Airport (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh is set to be a landmark in the region's infrastructure sector. Positioned as one of India's largest green-field aviation hubs, the airport is being developed under a public-private partnership and has been closely monitored by the state leadership in Lucknow. The government had earlier indicated October 30 as the tentative inauguration date, though officials have not confirmed any new schedule yet. Last month, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu had announced that within 45 days after the airport's inauguration, flights to 10 major cities would commence. These cities will include Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. Naidu had said talks have been held with IndiGo and Air India Express to begin flight services.

Connectivity is a major focus

The airport sits strategically near the Yamuna Expressway corridor and plans are in motion for road, metro and rapid-rail links (including the Ghaziabad–Jewar Regional Rapid Transit System) that will tie it to the National Capital Region. Cargo operations are also envisaged early on, opening new opportunities for agricultural produce and export logistics from western UP. Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has also directed that no construction activity be carried out within a 20-km radius of the Noida International Airport without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC), according to an official order. The administration has warned of strict action against violators.

A big win for the Yogi govt!

For the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government, the Jewar airport milestone is more than just an infrastructure achievement as it symbolises the transformation narrative that the government has been advancing. First, it reinforces Uttar Pradesh's credentials as a major investment-hub and logistics gateway rather than a laggard in core infrastructure. Secondly, it connects directly to the government's climate of large-scale development -- from expressways to airports and industrial clusters.

With the airport project located in western UP and neighbouring the NCR, the government can credibly say it is decentralising economic growth beyond the old industrial belts. The faster execution of such a large-scale project gives the government a tangible showcase for its governance claims -- about speed, monitoring, coordination and delivery across departments.

Furthermore, the airport is expected to generate jobs - both direct and indirect - and draw in a wave of industrial and commercial activity in the greater Noida-Jewar region. In addition, the project is also set to relieve pressure on the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi by providing an alternate gateway for the region, thereby enhancing the state's strategic importance in the NCR aviation ecosystem.

About Noida International Airport project

The project was implemented by Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), a joint venture. The UP Government holds a 37.5 per cent share in the company. Other stakeholders are Noida (37.5 per cent), Greater Noida (12.5 per cent), and YEIDA (12.5 per cent). While Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, has won the contract to build and operate Jewar Airport in Greater Noida, Tata Projects has won the contract to build the airport at Jewar, after outbidding the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Larsen & Toubro. The company, Tata Projects, the infrastructure and construction arm of the Tata group, is constructing the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at the Noida International Airport.

