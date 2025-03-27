Police shouldn't say that they will take away passports: Jayant Chaudhary on Meerut Police's Eid order The RLD chief also drew a parallel between the order and Orwellian 1984-style policing while citing an article from the RSS-affiliated Organiser magazine.

Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader, on Thursday reacted to his tweet linked with the Meerut Police's order restricting Eid prayers on public roads, stating that authorities should engage in dialogue with the community rather than making harsh statements about revoking passports.

Chaudhary said, "I meant that the police should not be saying they will revoke passports. The administration can enforce rules to keep roads clear, but this should be done with sensitivity and proper communication with the community."

The controversy erupted after Meerut Police issued a strict order prohibiting prayers on roads and public spaces during Eid. The police warned that violators could face legal action, including FIRs and potential passport cancellations.

Comparison to Orwellian policing

Chaudhary also drew a parallel between the order and Orwellian 1984-style policing while citing an article from the RSS-affiliated Organiser magazine.

Meerut Police's stand on road prayers

Meerut SP City Ayush Vikram stated that all religious leaders and imams had been urged to ensure that prayers are conducted only in mosques or Eidgahs.

"If anyone is found praying on the roads, strict action will be taken. Last year, cases were registered against 200 people for violating similar rules, and over 80 individuals were identified. This time, the police will closely monitor the situation," he said.

Surveillance with drones and CCTV

Authorities have announced that drone cameras and CCTV surveillance will be deployed in sensitive areas to prevent violations. Social media activity will also be monitored to curb misinformation.

The Meerut Police has warned that individuals violating the order could face passport and driving licence cancellation, with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the court required to obtain a new passport.