Mathura: Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple honours armed forces with ‘Operation Sindoor’ board | Video Janmashtami 2025: This homage at a sacred religious site powerfully combines patriotism with spirituality, reflecting the profound public admiration for the armed forces and their dedication to safeguarding the country.

Mathura:

On the 79th Independence Day, the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, unveiled a special board commemorating the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces during 'Operation Sindoor'- a decisive cross-border military strike that demonstrated India’s strategic strength. This tribute at a revered religious site beautifully merges patriotism with faith, showcasing deep public respect for the armed forces and their sacrifice in protecting the nation.

Devotees celebrate Janmashtami with Reverence

As Janmashtami approaches, devotees at Krishna Janmbhoomi participate in a heartfelt ritual carrying ‘Poshak’ (decorative attire of Lord Krishna) overhead in a ceremonial procession inside the temple premises. Devotee Ruchi Saxena expressed the emotional significance of this tradition, describing it as a great honour to carry the attire personally during the festival’s celebrations.

Madhya Pradesh’s statewide Janmashtami festivities

In Madhya Pradesh, the government has planned a grand cultural celebration for Krishna Janmashtami with a variety of programs across the state. Hotels have been encouraged to voluntarily adopt Janmashtami-themed decorations in the spirit of celebrating the festival, similar to Christmas festivities.

Shriram Tiwari, Cultural Advisor to the Chief Minister, emphasised the state’s commitment to promoting heritage-based development. He highlighted that over ₹3200 temples are receiving funds for decorations and events, while more than 150 activities featuring over 1,000 artists from Madhya Pradesh and across India will be held at 100 prominent venues.

Additional festive activities and farmer-focused events

The celebrations also include Balram Jayanti on August 14, marked by exhibitions and activities centered on farming and farmers across the state. Though there is no official mandate for schools and colleges to celebrate, institutions are encouraged to participate voluntarily. Furthermore, the traditional 'Dahi-handi' event is being promoted as a cultural highlight, with enthusiastic participation encouraged throughout Madhya Pradesh.

This seamless blend of devotion, patriotism, and cultural pride highlights the rich spiritual and national identity woven into India’s Independence Day and festival celebrations.