Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind calls Saharanpur Collectorate Mosque incident 'unacceptable', vows legal action

A high-level central delegation of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind visited Saharanpur on Tuesday to assess the legal, administrative and social situation following the incident involving the historic Collectorate Mosque. The organisation said the delegation was sent on the directions of Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, who has been closely monitoring developments surrounding the matter.

The delegation was led by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind general secretary Maulana Muhammad Hakimuddin Qasmi. During its visit, it met local community representatives, legal experts connected with the case, political and social figures and local office-bearers of the organisation to discuss the issue and work out the next course of action.

Jamiat examines legal and land records

The delegation held discussions with former MP Haji Fazlur Rahman, sitting MP Imran Masood, Firoz Khan and Shah Haroon Khan, the grandsons of late Yaqub Khan who was associated with the land. It also met advocate Naushad and case petitioner advocate Tanveer Ahmed, among others.

The meetings focused on the mosque-related incident, the conduct of the district administration and the legal options available in the matter. According to Jamiat, questions have been raised over a document that was reportedly cited as the basis for the decision, including whether it was formally part of the judicial record.

The delegation also raised questions over references to "Government of India" in certain records and their actual connection with ownership of the disputed land. Jamiat said these aspects are being examined through documentary and legal scrutiny.

A separate meeting with advocates was held to discuss the more complex legal aspects of the case. The discussions included a review of:

Revenue records

Historical documents relating to the mosque

Claims concerning ownership of the land

Various aspects of the judicial proceedings

The organisation said the discussions indicated the need for a strong and organised legal challenge based on documentary evidence and available legal remedies. Possibilities of approaching the High Court and other higher judicial forums for appropriate relief are being considered and finalised.

Jamiat plans legal action over 'unacceptable action'

Speaking to media representatives, Qasmi said documents and evidence connected with the case were being collected and would be placed before Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani. He said the organisation would decide its next course of action after taking his advice and consulting legal experts.

Qasmi expressed deep concern over the incident and said the manner in which the action was carried out had caused considerable anxiety among residents and citizens concerned about justice. He said suddenly using bulldozers without giving the affected party an opportunity to defend its rights and exercise constitutional remedies could not be considered acceptable.

He stressed that the right to approach a court is not merely a procedural formality but a fundamental part of constitutional justice. According to him, administrative action should not be carried out in a manner that deprives an affected party of the opportunity to approach the High Court or any other competent judicial forum.

Calling the Saharanpur incident a matter of concern for the entire city, Qasmi said it was not limited to any particular religion or community. He said the issue concerned the rule of law, constitutional rights and basic principles of justice.

"Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will knock on every available legal door for justice. Wherever the people of Saharanpur need legal assistance in this matter, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will stand firmly with them," he said.

Qasmi added that the organisation has a history of working within the framework of the Constitution and law to protect justice and rights. He said Jamiat would continue its efforts in the Saharanpur matter through legal, constitutional and peaceful means.

He also said all citizens are equal before the law and that protecting the rights of every citizen, including rights related to places of worship, is a fundamental responsibility of a democratic system.

Appeal for peace and communal harmony

Qasmi expressed satisfaction that, despite the difficult circumstances, conscious citizens in Saharanpur had maintained peace, communal harmony and the city's tradition of brotherhood. He said people from both the Hindu and Muslim communities were saddened and concerned by the incident.

He described this shared concern, mutual trust and the city's Ganga-Jamuni tradition of unity as Saharanpur's and the country's real strength. According to him, communalism and the politics of hatred could be defeated through public unity and awareness.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony while continuing to pursue justice through constitutional and legal means.