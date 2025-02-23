Jama Masjid committee sought permission from ASI for renovation, decoration of mosque in UP's Sambhal After November 2024 communal violence in Sambhal, the management of Shahi Jama Masjid has written a letter to ASI seeking permission for cleaning and decoration of the mosque.

Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid committee reached out to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking permission to clean, paint and decorate the masque ahead of Ramzan. Masjid's management has sent a formal letter to ASI and requested approval for maintenance activities. Jama Masjid Committee president Zafar Ali on Sunday said we sought permission from ASI to maintain peace and harmony in the city. The caution has been taken in view of the violence that broke out in Sambhal in November 2024.

Ali emphasised that the mosque has undergone cleaning and decoration for centuries without any objections from the ASI. He further clarified that while no legal objections have been raised in the past, an issue had arisen in 2018 regarding the installation of a grill for public convenience, which was handled by the previous committee.

Sambhal administration set to install 300 CCTV cameras

In view of the violence that happened last year, Sambhal administration is installing 300 CCTV cameras at 127 locations across the city to bolster security and surveillance. The project, funded under the 15th Finance Commission grant, will be implemented as part of the city surveillance initiative, Municipal Executive Officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari said.

In November 2024 violence, four persons were killed. The district administration proposed this plan to ensure security and monitor any future incidents effectively. The cameras will be installed at key entry and exit points, sensitive areas, and major intersections.

The system will include PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras, with a total estimated cost of Rs two crore. The control and monitoring of the cameras will be managed through two centralised control rooms—one under the supervision of an additional superintendent of police (ASP) and the other operated jointly by police, municipal authorities, and the agency responsible for its maintenance, official said.