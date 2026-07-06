Jailed Ram Temple theft accused Anukalp Mishra booked in fresh case; aunt alleges robbery, assault

Ayodhya:

Another case has been registered against Anukalp Mishra, who is currently in jail in connection with the Ram Temple donation theft case. The Inayatnagar police have registered an FIR against eight individuals based on a complaint filed by Neha, Anukalp's aunt. Neha alleged that on April 28, the room allotted to her by the court was broken into, and her belongings were thrown out.

What happened on April 30?

On April 30, Neha arrived at her in-laws' house with her mother, sisters, and aunt, where they were violently attacked. According to the FIR, all the accused, including Anukalp Mishra, assaulted them with sticks. Neha alleged that her mobile phone, purse, and Rs 20,000 were snatched, while her sister's iPhone was smashed to pieces.

Furthermore, Neha alleged that her husband attempted to strangle her to death and molested her. The complaint also accuses Anukalp Mishra and Somendra of assaulting Neha's sister, Khushi, and forcibly snatching her earrings and chain.

Similar allegations of severe assault and robbery have been made regarding Neha's other sister and her mother.

In response, the Inayatnagar police have registered a case against all the accused under serious statutory charges and have officially initiated a comprehensive investigation. Local authorities are currently questioning neighbors and reviewing available security footage to gather additional corroborative evidence.

Who is Anukalp Mishra?

Anukalp Mishra is a resident of Basawan village in the Milkipur area of Ayodhya. He was responsible for counting and managing the donation money at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

When the Special Investigation Team (SIT) began investigating the donation theft case at the Ram Temple, Anukalp's name prominently emerged as a prime accused. His brother, Lavkush Mishra, is also named in the FIR, and police have already made significant financial recoveries from Anukalp's possession.

Anukalp's relatives had previously noted that his financial situation improved suddenly and dramatically after he began serving at the temple.

Ram Temple Trust to hold crucial meeting

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of the Ram Mandir Trust is scheduled for 3 pm today. During this session, the formal resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra will be considered, and other pressing structural issues will be discussed. The Trust is also expected to review the interim report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the alleged irregularities in the counting of money received through the temple's donation boxes.

It is worth noting that serious questions regarding transparency and internal security have been raised against the Trust following the high-profile theft of donations at the Ram Mandir.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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Also Read: Ram Temple Trust to meet at 3 pm today amid donation theft row; here's what's on agenda