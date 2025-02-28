Uttar Pradesh: IT firm employee dies by suicide in Agra, blames wife in live-streaming video Uttar Pradesh: The FIR stated that Manav Sharma used to work in Mumbai, so he took his wife with him to Mumbai, where the wife used to allegedly fight with him every day and allegedly used to openly threaten the applicant's son that she would die by suicide and get him trapped in a case.

Uttar Pradesh: In a case similar to Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's suicide in December 2024, a 30-year-old tech firm employee from Uttar Pradesh's Agra has ended his life, leaving behind a video accusing his wife for taking the extreme step.

Manav Sharma, a resident of Defence Colony in Agra who worked as a manager with a tech firm in Mumbai, married a girl on January 30 last year. He ended his life on February 24 (Monday). Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident after registering a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to a complaint filed by the deceased's father, Narendra Sharma, on Thursday (February 27), Manav and the girl came to Agra on February 23. Manav then accompanied the girl to her parents' home, where he was reportedly insulted. He returned home and hung himself around 5:00 am on February 24.

Tech firm employee records video on phone minutes before his death

Before taking the extreme step, Manav recorded a video on his mobile phone, blaming his wife for driving him to his death. As the video went viral on social media, the girl released a counter-video, alleging that Manav was abusive, especially when intoxicated, and had made suicide attempts previously, which she thwarted. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vinayak Bhosale, said Manav's post-mortem was conducted on February 24, but no formal complaint was filed at the time.

Manav's sister later saw the video on his phone, leading to the registration of a case.

"We will consider the girl's version of events as well. Appropriate action will be taken based on our probe, Bhosale said, acknowledging that the couple's relationship was troubled.

The incident bears similarities with the death of Atul Subhash in Bengaluru on December 9, 2024. Subhash too ended his life after recording a video, claiming harassment by his estranged wife.

Manav Sharma's father filed police complaint

The deceased's father filed a complaint in Sadar police station in Agra. The FIR stated, "The applicant Narendra Kumar Sharma is resident of Defence Colony, Police Station Sadar Bazar, Agra. The applicant's son Manav Sharma married a resident Agra, according to Hindu customs without dowry on January 1, 2024. Since the marriage, daughter-in-law did not behave well with the applicant's son and other family members. She used to get furious over small things and start fighting in the house.

"The applicant's son, being harassed and troubled, spoke about the activities of the daughter-in-law several times on the phone, then the applicant explained to him that the marriage has just taken place and everything would be fine," the FIR further said.

The applicant said that there was no improvement in the behaviour of daughter-in-law and she allegedly kept harassing his son mentally while living with him, due to which the applicant's son became a victim of depression.

"The applicant's son came to Agra from Mumbai with his wife on February 23, 2025 and on the same date went to his wife's maternal home in Agra, where her family members humiliated him and instigated him to die by suicide. The applicant's son returned home feeling harassed. Manav died by suicide by hanging himself on February 24," the FIR added.

The applicant immediately informed the police and then took his son to the Military Hospital, Agra for treatment where the doctors declared him dead.