ISI spy suspect Shahzad sent to 14-day judicial custody in espionage case

Noida:

A Lucknow court on Monday remanded Shahzad, an accused in an espionage case, to 14 days of judicial custody. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested Shahzad from Moradabad for allegedly assisting handlers of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in obtaining Indian SIM cards and arranging funds for them.

According to the ATS, Shahzad had been sharing sensitive information related to national security with his handlers. He had also travelled to Pakistan multiple times and was reportedly involved in cross-border smuggling activities. Several pieces of incriminating evidence emerged during the ATS interrogation, prompting further investigation into the case.

He was also allegedly involved in smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items across the border. Shahzad, who hails from Tanda in Rampur, has been booked under applicable legal provisions, including those related to espionage.