Is govt planning to extend Mahakumbh Mela? Here's what Prayagraj DM says about it Mahakumbh 2025: The 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has attracted a record-breaking more than 54 crore pilgrims, marking a significant spiritual event, with millions partaking in the sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj District Magistrate (DM) Ravindra Mandar on Tuesday rejected rumors circulating on social media about an extension of the Mahakumbh Mela due to large crowds. He explained that the event's schedule is set according to religious "muhurats" (auspicious timings) and will remain unchanged.

The Prayagraj DM said that the Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26, in accordance with its pre-decided schedule.

'No proposal from govt to extend'

The DM said, "According to (Uttar Pradesh) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions, the administration is ensuring a smooth travel and other arrangements for all the devotees. There is no proposal from the government or the district administration to extend the mela dates. Pilgrims should not pay heed to such misinformation."

He emphasised that all required arrangements have been made for the remaining days of the Mahakumbh to ensure smooth and hassle-free bathing at the Triveni Sangam.

The DM further said that the administration is also prioritising traffic management to ensure a smooth flow of both devotees and normal life in Prayagraj.

DM on closure of railway stations

The DM clarified that there have been no railway station closures without prior notice, refuting claims to the contrary. "The closure of the Prayag Sangam station at Daraganj on peak days is a routine practice, as it is located near the mela site. This is done to prevent overcrowding. However, all other railway stations are fully operational and passengers are travelling smoothly," he said.

The DM also informed that no student has so far missed their board exams due to the mela. "We had earlier advised students and parents to reach the exam centres well in advance, and everyone has followed those instructions. Besides, the CBSE and ICSE boards have decided to provide an extra opportunity to those students who may miss their exams due to unavoidable circumstances," he said.

The administration has requested devotees and residents to rely only on official sources for information.

Also Read: Mahakumbh: Over 99.20 lakh devotees take dip at Sangam today, more than 55 crore attended so far

Also Read: Bomb threats delay two Mumbai-bound trains in Uttar Pradesh, Security forces conduct searches