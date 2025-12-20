IndiGo flight delayed by over an hour after bees take over runway at Kanpur Airport | Video According to some passengers at the airport, some bees even entered the aircraft. Many passengers, frightened by the bees, did not dare to get off the buses and remained inside.

Kanpur:

A bizarre incident disrupted operations at Kanpur's Chakeri Airport after a large swarm of bees suddenly hovered around the runway and an IndiGo aircraft, delaying a Delhi-bound flight by over an hour. The IndiGo flight, scheduled to depart at 2.40 pm on Friday with 180 passengers on board, eventually took off at around 3.50 pm.

The delay occurred after bees began swarming the aircraft just as passengers were being ferried to the plane by buses. According to passengers, the situation turned chaotic within minutes as bees spread across the runway, with some reportedly flying close to the aircraft. Several passengers, alarmed by the sight, refused to disembark from the buses and chose to remain inside.



A female passenger, who was on the same flight to Delhi, shared her experience. She said that the flight time had already been rescheduled to 3:10 pm due to bad weather. As soon as they reached the runway in the buses, the bees attacked. They surrounded the buses, and some even entered the aircraft. "There was a beehive on the flying ramp. As soon as we reached the runway, the bees started attacking. They surrounded the buses and the aircraft. Everyone was scared and stayed inside the buses," the passenger said.

Sources said the flight also had foreign passengers, some of whom recorded videos of the incident and shared them on social media. The visuals, showing bees swarming the runway and the aircraft, have since gone viral.

Airport authorities acted swiftly

Upon receiving the information, the airport authorities immediately swung into action. Staff sprayed the runway area, both outside and inside the aircraft. It took about 75 minutes to drive away the bees. After considerable effort, the situation was brought under control.

Airport Director Pradeep Yadav said the bees were largely confined to the exterior of the aircraft and were driven away by the ground crew. "No bees entered the aircraft," he clarified.

This is not the first unusual disruption at Kanpur Airport. Only days earlier, a rat sighting on a flight had caused delays. Such incidents continue to pose a challenge for airport authorities, especially when unexpected situations arise due to natural causes.

Sprays and other measures were used at the airport to ward off the bees, allowing the flight to eventually take off safely. Passengers breathed a sigh of relief, but the incident has once again highlighted security and maintenance issues at the airport. Videos and pictures of the incident are going viral on social media, making it a topic of discussion across the country. The images and videos of bees swarming the runway have made passengers more cautious. It is hoped that the airport authorities will implement better measures to handle such incidents in the future.

(Report: Anurag Srivastava)

