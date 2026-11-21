Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India averted a major domestic gas supply crisis despite disruptions from the West Asia conflict and concerns over LPG shipments through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Taking a swipe at those who had predicted fuel shortages, long queues at petrol pumps and difficulties for households, Modi said such a situation did not materialise and highlighted the government's efforts to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections as an alternative to LPG.

Addressing the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh (Skill Convocation Ceremony) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister recalled how the government had set a target of providing at least one lakh PNG connections daily when concerns emerged over the arrival of LPG shipments amid the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

The Prime Minister said he had repeatedly questioned officials on why daily connections were not crossing 15,000-20,000 despite efforts to speed up the process.

Recalling the response from officials, he said they cited a shortage of plumbers as the main obstacle.

"They said, Sir, we have put in all our strength; we are not finding plumbers; there is a shortage of plumbers.' Look at your strength; the country was yearning for plumbers!" PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also criticised those who had anticipated a major disruption in everyday life due to the gas supply concerns, saying predictions of empty kitchens, unavailable cooking gas and long queues at petrol pumps had not come true.

'IIT and ITI students equally important for India's future'

Addressing students and participants at the ceremony, Modi said it was a matter of pride for him, as a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, to welcome young people who had arrived from different parts of the country.

Referring to his visit to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) earlier in the day in West Bengal, he said he had brought the same enthusiasm and expectations to the students of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

"Whether it is IIT or ITI, for me, they are the true asset of my country; they are the capability of my country, and they are the future of my country," he said.

He stressed that vocational education and technical skills were equally important for India's growth and that the country needed skilled workers across different sectors.

PM Modi calls for changing perception of vocational training

The Prime Minister also spoke about the historical decline of India's traditional craftsmanship and skill-based education, alleging that foreign invasions and British colonial rule weakened the country's indigenous skills.

He said India was once a centre of attraction for the world because of its prosperity and craftsmanship, but invaders targeted its traditional skills and crafts.

Referring to British rule, Modi said the education system introduced under Thomas Macaulay weakened India's skill-based learning traditions and reduced education to producing clerks for administrative work.

He further expressed concern over the social stigma associated with vocational education, saying many parents hesitate to disclose that their children are studying at ITIs because they consider university and college education more prestigious.

"If a child gets admitted to an Industrial Training Institute (ITI), their parents do not tell friends and relatives that they go to an ITI, they hide it, they feel ashamed," he said.

Modi said he had resolved to change this mindset and stressed the need to restore dignity and recognition to skilled professions and hands-on work.

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