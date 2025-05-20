India brought Pakistan to its knees, it will perish under its own terror: Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Speaking publicly for the first time since the May 7 military strikes that targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Rajnath Singh compared the Indian armed forces to expert surgeons.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Indian armed forces struck at the roots of terrorism with surgical precision during Operation Sindoor, bringing Pakistan’s army network to its knees. Echoing a tough stance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Pakistan is destined to perish either at India’s hands or due to the very terrorism it has nurtured.

Both leaders were addressing a gathering at the 25th anniversary celebrations of Dr KNS Memorial Hospital (Mayo Medical Center) in Lucknow.

Forces acted like expert surgeons: Rajnath Singh

Speaking publicly for the first time since the May 7 military strikes that targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Rajnath Singh compared the Indian armed forces to expert surgeons.

“Our forces acted just like expert doctors or surgeons. A surgeon uses his instruments precisely where the disease lies, and the Indian forces have done the same — striking at the root of terrorism with unmatched precision,” he said.

He stressed that the operations were carried out with discipline, accuracy, and a focus on ensuring no civilian harm occurred. “Our soldiers made sure that while punishing the perpetrators, innocent lives were not affected,” he added.

Pak targeted civilians, even places of worship: Singh

The Defence Minister also addressed Pakistan’s response, accusing it of attempting retaliatory attacks targeting civilians and places of worship. “As is its habit, Pakistan did not accept defeat easily and attempted retaliatory attacks on Indian soil. They targeted civilians and even places of worship — temples, gurdwaras, and churches. But our forces gave a fitting reply,” Singh said.

Pakistan’s fate is to perish: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also addressed the gathering, making a pointed remark on Pakistan’s future. He said the country is doomed either through India's actions or by the consequences of the terrorism it has long supported. “Whether at the hands of India or due to the very terrorism it has nurtured, Pakistan’s fate is to perish,” CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said: “It is rightly said that the transformation of a seed into a tree is culture and its rotting away is a distortion.”

(With inputs from PTI)