Incessant rains cause flood havoc in UP, Varanasi and Prayagraj worst-hit; Akhilesh Yadav takes dig

Lucknow:

Relentless rainfall has led to severe flooding across several cities in Uttar Pradesh, with Varanasi and Prayagraj among the worst-affected. Major roads in both cities are submerged, affecting daily life of the people.

In Varanasi, the Ganga river has breached the danger mark, spilling into low-lying areas. A similar situation prevails in Prayagraj, where rising river levels have flooded several parts of the city.

Commuters were seen using boats to reach their workplaces, navigating through waterlogged streets.

“There is a flood-like situation across Allahabad (Prayagraj). The area where we are right now got flooded around 8 am. This is Karela Bagh area...This water has come from Sasur Khaderi river which has overflowed. We are facing great difficulty...It is raining too," a man using a boat to reach his office said to ANI.

UP minister inspects flood-hit areas

Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Hamirpur. He also inspected arrangements made for people displaced from their homes due to floods.

Akhilesh Yadav takes dig

Meanwhile, SP chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has taken a dig at the BJP, mocking the saffron party over the smart city project.

“After spending 20 thousand crore in Prayagraj, what did the residents of Prayagraj get besides waterlogging? The water filled in the deep pits of corruption is exposing the shady dealings of BJP's scams and swindles. Where have the BJP folks, who poured water on the concept of a smart city, disappeared with their respective boats?” Akhilesh posted on X.

UP weather update

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds and lightning in several districts of the state over the next 24 hours.

An orange alert has been issued for 55 districts, including Lucknow, Mau, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Kushinagar, Deoria, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Sitapur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Shravasti, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi and Moradabad.

Due to the recent heavy rains in the state, several rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Ramganga, Gomti, Sharda and Rapti are flowing close to the danger mark.

Flood-like conditions may arise in northern districts such as Bahraich, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Gonda and Shravasti. Waterlogging in low-lying areas could become severe, potentially disrupting road traffic and leading to the closure of underpasses.