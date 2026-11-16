In key meet, Congress decides to launch 'high-speed' campaign for 2027 UP polls in December

The Congress on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi, deliberating upon its strategy for the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting was attended by senior leaders of Congress, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Party's state unit chief Aradhana Misra Mona and state working president Imran Masood, along with KC Venugopal and Rajendra Pal, were also present.

Kharge, after the meeting, said the leaders held in-dept discussions over the Uttar Pradesh elections, exuding confidence that the INDIA bloc would oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power.

"The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will give a new direction to the country's politics," Kharge said on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi. "The people of the state are looking for change and want to see social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of marginalised sections strengthened."

Congress to launch poll campaign in December

During the meeting, the Congress decided it would launch its election campaign in the first week of December. The party said it would be a 'high-speed' campaign, asserting that the Congress is ready at the grassroot level for the Uttar Pradesh elections. It further discussions would be held with all other leaders and office-bearers for the campaign.

"It was decided that the poll campaign will start in the first week of December. He will hold rallies and yatras. It was an organisational meeting today. The point is not about the number of seats in the INDIA alliance, but about winning together," Masood was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Seat-sharing discussions underway

The Congress has said seat-sharing discussions are underway with the Samajwadi Party (SP). It has already submitted the names of 181 seats -- 135 are general constituencies, 45 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and one is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) -- for consideration in seat-sharing discussions.

The Congress has been eyeing a larger share in seat-sharing talks, but SP is unlikely to allocate those many seats to it. Several SP leaders have said that the Congress should settle for 60 to 70 seats, allowing Akhilesh Yadav's party to retain the lion's share.

Assembly elections will likely be held in Uttar Pradesh in February or March next year.

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