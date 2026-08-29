In Deoria, CM Yogi targets SP, Congress over 'sick mentality', says UP has earned a respectable identity

Deoria:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a scathing attack on INDIA bloc and said a parallel mafia rule operated across the state when the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress were in power, but it was completely crushed under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a rally in Deoria, the BJP leader said Uttar Pradesh had become a 'BIMARU' state but the situation has drastically changed now, and the state now commands a respectable image. Uttar Pradesh is living up to its name and no one feels embarrassed by the name of the state, he added.

"It was the sick mentality of the Samajwadi Party and Congress governments of that time: a mentality that was devouring the innocent lives here while the authorities remained completely indifferent," the chief minister said.

"They stayed silent; their empathy had died, and the innocent paid the price. Over forty years, more than fifty thousand innocent lives were lost. Not once did a Chief Minister from the Samajwadi Party or the Congress, nor a Prime Minister from the Congress, ever come here to see the situation," he added.

Adityanath, who is eyeing to win the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, also recounted how his government has vastly improved the lives of people in the state. He said Samajwadi Party's fate is inevitable and Akhilesh Yadav must apologise to the public for their failures.

"As we launched the free bus travel scheme on the 26th, the Samajwadi Party’s 'Babua' suddenly woke from his slumber and hurriedly called a press conference. He completely forgot what he was supposed to say," Adityanath said.

"This Samajwadi Party 'Babua' wakes up at noon, and even when his tutors try to explain things to him, he simply doesn't grasp it. If someone wakes up at noon, their mind is bound to feel heavy and sluggish; they are left with nothing but irritability and an inability to listen," he added.

Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year, along with those in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. The BJP is eyeing to win a third straight term, while the Samajwadi Party is looking to return to power after a decade.

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