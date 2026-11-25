Congress MP and Uttar Pradesh Congress working president Imran Masood has said that any alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections must be based on mutual respect, asserting that if Akhilesh Yadav wants to become Chief Minister, he will have to give the Congress its due importance.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Masood questioned the seriousness of the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations after the SP announced five candidates without a joint declaration. He said a respectable seat-sharing arrangement would mean 105 seats for the Congress. He also credited Rahul Gandhi's leadership and the political impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the Opposition alliance's improved performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

'If Akhilesh wants to become Chief Minister, he will have to give us respect'

Speaking about the Congress's expectations from the alliance, Masood said his party had already communicated what it considered a respectable seat-sharing arrangement.

"We have already said that there should be a respectable agreement, and a respectable agreement means 105 seats. We had contested seven seats earlier when Akhilesh ji was the Chief Minister. If Akhilesh ji wants to become Chief Minister, he will have to give us respect. Otherwise, you do your work and we will do ours," he said.

Asked whether the Congress would reconsider the alliance if it received fewer than 105 seats, Masood clarified that the final decision rested with the party leadership.

"Whatever the party decides, I will do. I am fighting for the party, for its existence and for the respect of its workers," he said.

Masood credits Rahul Gandhi for INDIA bloc's 2024 Lok Sabha performance

Masood also invoked the Opposition alliance's performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while underlining Rahul Gandhi's contribution to its electoral gains.

Responding to the argument that Akhilesh Yadav would be the Chief Ministerial face in Uttar Pradesh, Masood said Rahul Gandhi's leadership had played a crucial role in the Opposition's performance.

He said, "The guarantee of defeating the BJP is Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi won the 2024 election."

Elaborating on the impact of the Congress leader's political campaign, Masood said the transformation following the Bharat Jodo Yatra had made a difference to the electoral atmosphere.

"We had held Rahul ji's hand because there was a transformation after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and that made a difference," he said.

His remarks came in the context of the Congress's argument that its contribution to the INDIA bloc's 2024 performance should be recognised during the upcoming Assembly seat-sharing negotiations. The SP and Congress together won 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2024.

'Understand our importance, otherwise... goodbye. Thank you very much'

Masood also hit back at suggestions that the Congress lacked grassroots workers and the organisational strength required to contest elections effectively.

Questioning the need for the Congress in the alliance if it was considered so weak, he said, "If we don't have workers, if we don't even have people to manage polling booths, and your candidates have lost their security deposits, then what is the need for us?"

He added that although the Congress was being treated as a political zero, its presence could multiply the alliance's strength.

"We have said that we are zero. But wherever you deploy us, we will multiply your strength tenfold. If you put us in one place, it will become ten. If you put us in ten places, it will become 100. If you put us in 100 places, it will become 1,000. We are zero, so understand our importance. And if you do not understand our importance, then fine. Okay, goodbye. Thank you very much," he said.

Masood also questioned the SP's approach to the negotiations, saying the two parties should be working together against the BJP rather than fighting among themselves.

"I do not understand whether your fight is against the BJP or against us. We can be your allies," he said.

Using a strong metaphor to describe the treatment meted out to the Congress, he added, "If you put your foot on our neck and expect to build a Taj Mahal over our grave, I will suffocate. I will struggle and fight back."

Watch the interview here:

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