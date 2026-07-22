IMD predicts heavy rains across UP, several cities on flood alert, waterlogging reported on key roads

Lucknow:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rains IMD predicts heavy rains across UP, several cities on flood alert. A brief spell of rainfall threw normal life out of gear in Prayagraj, with waterlogging reported on key roads and commercial areas across the city. Waterlogged roads disrupted traffic in several parts of the city including Rambagh, causing major inconvenience to people.

49 flood posts and 27 relief camps set up in Bareilly

In Bareilly, 49 flood posts and 27 relief camps were set up, as the water level in the Ramganga river rose, officials said. Authorities in Gonda district have stepped up vigil along Ghagra and Saryu embankments as water levels surge. According to the IMD, on Tuesday, maximum rainfall of 33.2 mm was recorded in Churk, followed by Kanpur (22 mm), Jhansi (19.2 mm) and Hamirpur (11 mm).

IMD issues red alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh

Earlier this week, the IMD issued a red alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh, warning of "extremely heavy rainfall" in several districts over the next 24 hours as monsoon activity intensifies across the state.

According to the regional meteorological centre in Lucknow, widespread monsoon activity triggered by a strengthened monsoon flow from the Bay of Bengal is expected to persist over the coming days, with heavy to very heavy rain likely across large parts of the state. The red alert will remain in force for Monday, while a yellow alert has been issued for parts of southern Uttar Pradesh from July 21 to July 25, it said.

Heavy rainfall predicted for these cities

The weather office has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kasganj, Etah, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal and Budaun districts and adjoining areas on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad and Jalaun, the Met office said.

IMD warns of heavy rainfall in these cities

The weather office has also warned of heavy rainfall in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places across most parts of the state during the period, it said, advising residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert. The weather office said temperatures are likely to remain below normal over the next two to three days, providing relief from humid conditions due to the widespread rainfall.

With inputs from PTI

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