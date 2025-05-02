Illegal mosques, madrasas sealed, demolished as UP govt intensifies drive against unauthorised construction The campaign specifically targets madrasas operating without government recognition or failing to meet required standards, resulting in their closure.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up its ongoing drive against unauthorised madrasas, mosques, and other religious constructions in districts along the Nepal border.

According to an official statement released on Thursday, joint teams comprising officials from the revenue and police departments are conducting inspections and taking action to identify and remove illegal encroachments. These efforts are being carried out under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The campaign specifically targets madrasas operating without government recognition or failing to meet required standards, resulting in their closure. Additionally, unauthorised religious structures built on government land are being demolished following proper legal procedures.

In Shravasti district alone, five unrecognized madrasas were sealed on Thursday, bringing the total number sealed so far to 41. Illegal mosques built on government land in the villages of Bhartha and Roshan Garh, located in Bhinga tehsil, were also demolished.

In Balrampur district, eight madrasas were served notices, while three illegal structures located at shrines (mazars) were demolished. Notices were also issued for five more such structures.

In Bahraich, authorities removed eight illegal encroachments across Nanpara and Mihipurwa tehsils on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total number of demolished illegal structures in the district to 135.

In Siddharthnagar district, action was taken against 17 unauthorized religious structures, which included three mosques and 14 unregistered madrasas.

(With PTI inputs)