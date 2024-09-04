Akhilesh Yadav dares Yogi Adityanath: Contest elections with 'bulldozer' as your symbol

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi Adityanath over bulldozer action.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday came down heavily on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the Supreme Court observation on bulldozer and asked whether the state government would now seek forgiveness for razing houses using bulldozers.

He said if Yogi Adityanath and his bulldozers are so successful, then he should form a separate party and contest elections with the 'bulldozer' election symbol.

"Your illusions and pride will be shattered. Anyway, in your current situation, even if you are in BJP, you are as good as 'no', you will have to form a separate party, if not today then tomorrow," he said in a post on X.

In an exchange of barbs with the chief minister over the use of bulldozers, the Lok Sabha MP said the Supreme Court has observed that the 'bulldozer action' is not constitutional.

"As far as the bulldozer is concerned, think what kind of bulldozer has been run by the court that now the bulldozer cannot run. Those who used to scare people with bulldozers, used to demolish people's houses at various places. This means that you deliberately ran the bulldozer to humiliate those you wanted to take revenge against and because of arrogance of power. Now, the result is that from the high court to the Supreme Court, it can be said that the bulldozer is not constitutional but unconstitutional," Yadav told reporters earlier.

"The Supreme Court only said that now the bulldozer cannot run, so will the government apologize for the bulldozer that was running till now?" the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

On Adityanath's retort that it takes "heart and mind" and "bulldozer-like capacity" to run a bulldozer, Akhilesh added that a bulldozer does not have a brain, "but has a steering".

"Who knows when the people of Uttar Pradesh will change someone's steering or when the people of Delhi will change someone's steering," he said, in a lighter note.

Yadav had on Tuesday said that the direction of the bulldozers would be turned towards Gorakhpur - Adityanath's home district - after 2027, if the SP forms its government in the state.