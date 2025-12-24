If any mafia forcibly occupies residential land, then bulldozer will be used against them: CM Yogi in Assembly UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said an atmosphere of security is essential for every person and all today can say that investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday addressed the Assembly and said if any mafia forcibly occupies residential land or any government land, and builds a mall or a centre for extortion, and uses it to conduct immoral and illegal activities there, then a bulldozer will be used against them. He said nobody can stop that as an atmosphere of security is essential for every person. He went on to add that every person today can say that investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment.

Yogi urges Samajwadi Party not to deflect attention from core issue

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly winter session, CM Yogi Adityanath urged the Samajwadi Party not to deflect attention from the core issue. He questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident and asked why the convoy was looted, emphasising the need for clear answers and accountability.

He said to strengthen a nation’s economy, there must be a clear policy and strong political will to implement it. “Only then can meaningful results be achieved. There are four dimensions to this process, and it is important to understand how the government has worked across these four dimensions—whether for an individual, society, or an institution. The foremost requirement for all is security. There must be a safe environment, the rule of law should prevail, and every individual should have confidence in their safety. Every daughter and every trader must feel secure. Ensuring such security should be the top priority of any government,” he said.

Yogi says there are 21 expressways in UP alone

He also said, "Before 2017, there were one and a half expressways in UP. Today, there are 21 expressways in Uttar Pradesh, and if all twenty-two are completed, then UP alone will have 60% of the expressways in the country. The largest railway network in the country is currently in UP, 16,000 kilometres. The highest number of metro lines in the country is in UP. The state has the highest number of airports in the country. Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had very few airports. Of those, only two were operational, and two were partially operational..."