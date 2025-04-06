IAF Akash Ganga’s para jump instructor dies during 'demo drop' in Agra after parachute malfunction Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari was taken to a Military hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after he died due to the fall as his parachute failed to open at the ruight time, the police said.

In a tragic incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) para jump instructor died after suffering injuries during a “demo drop" in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, officials said. The 41-year-old instructor, part of IAF’s Akash Ganga diving team, had jumped from a helicopter at approximately 9:30 am on Saturday, however, his parachute did not open on time due to a technical malfunction, causing him to fall directly to the ground.

Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari was taken to a Military hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. "Information about the death was received from the Military Hospital at around 12 noon. The Sadar police station has sent the body for postmortem examination,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosale said.

The IAF condoled the death of the para jump instructor and said that it supports the family in the time of grief.

"A Para Jump Instructor from the IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team succumbed to injuries sustained during a Demo Drop at Agra today. The IAF deeply mourns the loss and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, standing firmly with them in this hour of grief," the IAF posted on X.

(With PTI inputs)